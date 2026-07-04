Former Tiger Garrett Temple retires, moves into coaching role with Dallas Mavericks

BATON ROUGE - After playing in the NBA for more than a decade and a half, former LSU Tiger Garrett Temple will retire and immediately move into coaching. Temple will join new Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May as an assistant coach.

Temple most recently appeared with the Toronto Raptors, where he spent the final three seasons of his playing career. His time in Toronto overlapped with that of former Raptors President Masai Ujiri, who now holds the same role with the Mavericks.

While a freshman at LSU during the 2005-06 season, Temple started 35 games for the last LSU team to make it to the Final Four. After redshirting, Temple spent four years at LSU. He started 131 games and averaged more than 33 minutes per game. This career came after receiving all-state honors while at U-High.