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East Baton Rouge deputies arrest man accused of climbing into attic to film child shower
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man accused of climbing into an attic to film a child showering was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office on Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, on June 9, a 12-year-old girl told deputies that 47-year-old Jose Cruz allegedly posted a video of her showering on WhatsApp.
The girl told deputies that after viewing the video, she inspected the shower and found a small hole in the ceiling directly above the showerhead.
While searching Cruz's residence, deputies also discovered two additional holes in the bathroom wall facing the mirror and toilet.
During an interview, Cruz allegedly admitted that he was intoxicated and climbed into the attic where he recorded the 12-year-old girl showering. According to deputies, Cruz stated that he believed the girl was 13 years old at the time of the recording.
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Cruz was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for video voyeurism.
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