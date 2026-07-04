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Rescue Alliance hosts adoption event at the Cat Rescue Center of Gonzales

2 hours 54 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, July 04 2026 Jul 4, 2026 July 04, 2026 11:16 AM July 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Rescue Alliance, along with the Cat Rescue Center of Gonzales, celebrated Independence Day by hosting a cat adoption event. 

Visitors were invited to the center on Highway 44 to meet cats and kittens ready to join families.

"Independence Day is about freedom and new beginnings," said a Rescue Alliance spokesperson. "What better way to celebrate than by opening your heart and home to a cat in need?"

Adoption fees at the center help support rescue, medical care and spay and neuter efforts by Rescue Alliance. 

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