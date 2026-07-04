2 dead, 7 injured in shooting in Centreville, Mississippi

CENTREVILLE — A mass shooting in Centreville left two people dead and seven others injured early Saturday morning, according to the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred near the Orchard Cafe on Highway 24 around 12:55 a.m. when deputies received a call from the Fields Health System reporting that multiple gunshot victims arrived at the emergency room.

Deputies said that a total of nine people sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital by private vehicles, with two males later succumbing to their injuries.

Three other victims were transported to an out-of-area trauma center for additional medical treatment while four others were treated and released.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will assist the Centreville Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Centreville Police Department at (601) 645-5917 or the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 888-3511.