Saturday PM Forecast: Moving into a more active pattern, heat & humidity remains

Storms will become a lot more likely in the coming days, especially Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Majority of this activity will be confined to the afternoon and evening, with heat and humidity still a factor before the storms arrive.

Tonight & Tomorrow: While rain chances will be fairly low in the overnight hours, a few spotty showers will be possible before midnight. Keep this is mind for any firework activities, but for most, it will stay dry. Lows will bottom out in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. The first half of Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine and quiet weather conditions. Highs will reach into the lower 90s, with humidity of course making that feel hotter. Storm development is likely in the afternoon and evening. A 70% coverage is expected around the 13 parish, 2 county wide viewing area meaning most will get wet. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall is possible in the stronger storm cells. This activity will begin to fizzle out after sunset.





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Up Next: The atmosphere will remain favorable for a lot of afternoon storm development through about Tuesday. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will fire each afternoon, before we quiet down in the overnight hours. Highs will reach into the lower 90s, with lows in the mid-70s. A ridge of high pressure will begin to expand west and over the area by the middle and end of the week. This will cause a reduction in PM storms, and increase high temperatures. Only spotty to isolated storms are expected, with highs rising to the mid-90s.

The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf over the next seven days.

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– Balin

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