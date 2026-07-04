Shoppers spend Fourth of July supporting local businesses at Bayou Artisan Oasis on Coursey

BATON ROUGE — Residents in Baton Rouge celebrated the Fourth of July by shopping at Bayou Artisan Oasis on Coursey Boulevard.

On Saturday, more than 30 local artists, chefs and vendors gathered to showcase their talents and handcrafted goods as visitors supported small businesses and entrepreneurs.

"We bring a selection of about 50 vendors to the market of Oasis every Saturday, but for our Fourth of July event is special because we have ... a live band playing," Elizabeth Hartley, Director of IT for Bayou Artisan, said. "We also have several vendors who only make it out this time of year, so we're really excited to have everyone here."

Organizers said events like this help shine a light on local talent while encouraging the community to support small businesses year-round.