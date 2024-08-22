89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Natalbany Middle School out of A/C for portion of Thursday morning

25 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, August 22 2024 Aug 22, 2024 August 22, 2024 10:10 AM August 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NATALBANY - In addition to Hammond Eastside Magnet Lower, Natalbany Middle School was out of A/C for a portion of Thursday morning, excusing any absences if parents chose to keep their children home. 

NMS posted Thursday morning saying the campus had no air conditioning and that an outside vendor had been contacted to fix the units. 

Any parents who chose to keep their children home until the air was restored were told their child's tardiness would be excused. The school also forewarned parents to stay on standby just in case air wasn't restored, but this was not the case. 

Trending News

Air was restored to campus around 9:30 a.m. and all students were settled in for the day. It's unclear what caused the A/C malfunction. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days