89°
Latest Weather Blog
Natalbany Middle School out of A/C for portion of Thursday morning
NATALBANY - In addition to Hammond Eastside Magnet Lower, Natalbany Middle School was out of A/C for a portion of Thursday morning, excusing any absences if parents chose to keep their children home.
NMS posted Thursday morning saying the campus had no air conditioning and that an outside vendor had been contacted to fix the units.
Any parents who chose to keep their children home until the air was restored were told their child's tardiness would be excused. The school also forewarned parents to stay on standby just in case air wasn't restored, but this was not the case.
Trending News
Air was restored to campus around 9:30 a.m. and all students were settled in for the day. It's unclear what caused the A/C malfunction.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football starts difficult USC scout
-
Expert weighs in after rare back-to-back murder acquittals in Baton Rouge court
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Elayn Hunt inmate discusses prison conditions, deadly drug access behind...
-
Cause not determined for massive house fire in Central Tuesday evening
-
Labadieville man accused of hitting deputy and fleeing into swamp after trying...