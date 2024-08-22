Natalbany Middle School out of A/C for portion of Thursday morning

NATALBANY - In addition to Hammond Eastside Magnet Lower, Natalbany Middle School was out of A/C for a portion of Thursday morning, excusing any absences if parents chose to keep their children home.

NMS posted Thursday morning saying the campus had no air conditioning and that an outside vendor had been contacted to fix the units.

Any parents who chose to keep their children home until the air was restored were told their child's tardiness would be excused. The school also forewarned parents to stay on standby just in case air wasn't restored, but this was not the case.

Air was restored to campus around 9:30 a.m. and all students were settled in for the day. It's unclear what caused the A/C malfunction.