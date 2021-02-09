NAKAMOTO: Leaked training documents show arrested La. trooper lacked 'core values' to be state policeman

BATON ROUGE- Training academy documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit through sources at State Police show one of four state troopers arrested Monday in an excessive force probe should never have been allowed to graduate from the State Police academy.

Among the four arrested was Trooper Jacob Brown who, Nakamoto learned Tuesday, was recommended for termination for lying during the trooper's academy.

But, despite the recommendation from an academy sergeant, Brown graduated the 2015 police academy. More than five years later, WBRZ first reported, he was facing multiple charges for how internal affairs detectives said he handled citizens in at least three different encounters as a Louisiana State Trooper.

While in the academy, documents obtained by WBRZ show Brown lied about prohibited items he had in his dorm on two occasions. One document, a memo suggested, "Cadet Brown is not demonstrating the necessary character traits that represent the State Police core values."

The records leaked to WBRZ by State Police insiders, were first requested by Robert Burns, who runs the blog Soundoff Louisiana. Burns confirmed documents given to WBRZ were the same documents he received through a public records request inquiring about Jacob Brown's academy records.

Monday, Brown was charged in two separate cases for using excessive force and malfeasance in office. When charged and arrested, Brown was accused of having deactivated his body camera during a 2019 incident that involved excessive force on a driver he pulled over. In a late news release Monday, State Police later elaborated Brown did the same thing in May 2020. Brown's arrest record suggested he deliberately mislabeled video from that arrest as a "citizen encounter," even though it was considered a use of force encounter. Internal investigators believed it was an effort to hide it from his superiors.

Brown was arrested in December for another excessive force incident involving Aaron Bowman. The incident between Bowman and Brown occurred a year earlier.

Brown's father is the former State Police Chief of Staff to the agency's superintendent. During the incidents and his time at the academy, Brown's father, Bob Brown, held high-ranking positions at State Police. He's since retired.

An attorney for Aaron Bowman, the man beaten during an encounter with a trooper State Police have said was Jacob Brown, believes department connections allowed the younger Brown to operate without oversight.

"It's absolutely no coincidence," Attorney Ron Haley said. "This was a cover-up. The chief of staff used his power to protect his son until he couldn't protect him anymore. It's obvious. They will say something different I'm sure, but we have common sense."