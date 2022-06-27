Myles Brennan prepping to be QB1 for LSU this fall

BATON ROUGE - From this time three years ago, Myles Brennan came to the Manning Passing Academy as Joe Burrow's understudy not knowing that both he and Burrow would be involved in one of the most historic college football seasons of all time.

Fast forward three years to now, he's still in a quarterback battle in Baton Rouge but he's still better prepared and in a better state of mind to take over the reins as QB one for 2019.

"I and Joe were a counselor and I came into the little throwing sessions and stuff and just being able to come back and be a counselor. So I mean, it's an honor, obviously," Brennan said.

"Myles or anybody, you pick up one thing about how to study film or you know, a certain drill, like I was telling yesterday, that the drills you do out there on your own, you should create those drills based off the film from the season before," Peyton Manning said.

"Last year, but you know, I took from 2020 and just tried to tweak you know, whether it's like pocket presence or just knowing where to go to ball, our coverages, or blitzes or protections I mean, the whole nine yards footwork. So I just try and pick you know, some certain every day and just knock it out. And just a week later, I'll go back to it and just keep going keep getting better. There's always something you can get better. All ways," Brennan said.

If we know anything about Myles Brennan is that any adversity that he faces any battle that he's thrown in the middle of he's going to come out on top whether he wins or he loses take his weight, for example,

"I was to 225 the other day. So that's, that's good. I like to be I like to 220 So just be a little bit more mobile and things like that, but it's better than 170 the last time you asked for that, I mean, when you're at LSU for seven years it happens," Brennan said.