Multiple vehicles and a home set on fire in New Orleans neighborhood, authorities say
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple parked vehicles and a home were intentionally set on fire in a New Orleans neighborhood in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.
NOFD said it responded to eight vehicle fires in the Bywater area, starting around 1:45 a.m. Three vehicles and the home were burned on Dauphine Street. Four vehicles were set on fire along Desire Street and one on Montegut Street. Some nearby homes and vehicles were also damaged by the heat coming from the fires, NOFD said.
The fire department said no injuries were reported.
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying a person of interest who can be seen on surveillance video opening a car door and later walking away from it with a fire burning in the backseat.
Anyone with information about the person's identity can contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-6050.
