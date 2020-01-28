Multiple NFL teams attacked by hackers on social media

A group of hackers targeted a total of 15 NFL teams on social media and took control of their Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

The BBC reports that the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, the two teams who are scheduled to face off in Sunday's Super Bowl, were among the hacked.

The group of hackers who claim responsibility for the attack are Dubai-based and call themselves, 'OurMine.'

They say they did it to demonstrate how vulnerable Internet security is and encourage efforts to improve it.

Most of the compromised accounts had the same message posted: "Hi, we're back. We are here to show people that everything is hackable."

The BBC says the NFL has yet to respond to a request for comment on the attack.

Twitter confirmed the accounts were hacked by a third-party platform, saying, "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at the NFL to restore them."

In the past, OurMine has hacked companies and well-known individuals to offer its private cyber security services.

Some of the most recognizable accounts they've hacked include Netflix, Marvel, Google's chief executive Sundar Pichai, and Twitter's founder, Jack Dorsey.

This most recent attack targeted the NFL's twitter account along with the accounts of the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

The Instagram pages of the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys were also compromised.