Multiple law enforcement agencies arrest three men following drug bust on 69th Avenue

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police Narcotics worked alongside members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics division and SWAT to launch an investigation into alleged drug activities at two homes on 69th Avenue and eventually, arrested the three suspects involved.

According to a police report, on Feb. 1 of this year a Baton Rouge Police officer responded to a call of an overdose at a home within the 2900 block of 69th Avenue. Shortly after this incident, authorities received multiple complaints about drug activity at this same home and at another home within the 3000 block of 69th Avenue.

The police report goes on to say that more than one complainant told authorities the owner of both homes, 52-year-old Calvin Ricks, had multiple people working for him in the distribution of drugs and that Ricks kept drugs hidden in the bushes of the house within the 3000 block of 69th Avenue.

So, authorities from both the Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge Police followed up by conducting surveillance on both homes and report that throughout the process they identified 54-year-old Robert Antoine and 41-year-old Gregory Netter as working for Ricks.

In an affidavit, investigators say they conducted undercover purchases of marijuana, heroin, and other controlled substances from Netter.

Authorities also report following Ricks as he stopped at multiple addresses for a brief period of time and then drove to Auto World within the 6200 block of Plank Road and spent an inordinate amount of time inside of the business.

Finally, on Tuesday, May 5 teams from the EBR Sheriff's Office, SWAT, and the Baton Rouge Police Department conducted a No-Knock search at the home within the 2900 block of 69th Avenue and discovered a slew of illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and over $1,000 in cash.

They also searched the home within the 3000 block of 69th Avenue and, likewise, discovered over $5,000 in cash, drugs, gun magazines, a crack pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.

Authorities also say that before entering one of the homes on 69th Avenue, they warned those inside to come out and everyone except for Antoine complied, instead they saw him appearing to pace back and forth from one room to another and they realized he was most likely hurrying to flush drugs down the toilet.

In an affidavit, investigators indicate their assumption was correct based on a recorded conversation between Antoine and Netter after they'd been arrested; while in the back of a marked unit Antoine told Netter he'd flushed some of the drugs and spoke with Netter about needing to let other people know they'd been arrested so arrangements could be made.

Investigators also report following up on what Ricks had been doing at the Auto World business on Plank Road and say when they searched the business they discovered drugs, gun magazines, and drug paraphernalia.

When interviewed by authorities, Netters and Antoine denied all allegations and Ricks refused to cooperate with the interview process.

All three men were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a slew of charges which include the distribution and manufacturing of drugs.