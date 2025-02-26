59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two dead after crash at Nicholson Drive and South Quad Drive

Wednesday, February 26 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people are dead after a crash at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and South Quad Drive, according to LSU officials.

LSU issued a statement to students saying officers are working a major traffic crash at the intersection and to avoid the area, and officials confirmed two fatalities as a result of the crash.

The two vehicles involved were a motorcycle and car.

