59°
Latest Weather Blog
Two dead after crash at Nicholson Drive and South Quad Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people are dead after a crash at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and South Quad Drive, according to LSU officials.
LSU issued a statement to students saying officers are working a major traffic crash at the intersection and to avoid the area, and officials confirmed two fatalities as a result of the crash.
Trending News
The two vehicles involved were a motorcycle and car.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Investigators searching for boater after damaged boat found in St. Martin Parish
-
Inmate dies in St. Tammany Parish jail; cause of death unknown
-
Driver injured, unborn child killed in St. Landry Parish crash
-
BRPD: Woman shot while exiting Interstate 12 Monday night
-
Local restaurants up egg prices amid nationwide shortage