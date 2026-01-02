Livingston officials working fire along I-12 across from Ferrara Fire Apparatus

HOLDEN - Livingston firefighters are battling a wind-swept fire along I-12 on Friday night, officials said.

The fire is happening across from Ferrara Fire Apparatus in Holden. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said multiple firefighters are working to keep the fire at bay until a forestry dozer arrives.

As of 10:19 p.m., fire officials said they were able to extinguish the fire.