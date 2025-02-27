Latest Weather Blog
LSU pole vaulter one of two killed in Wednesday night Nicholson Drive crash
BATON ROUGE - An LSU pole vaulter was one of two people who were killed in an on-campus wreck along Nicholson Drive on Wednesday night, WBRZ learned Thursday.
Sources confirmed that freshman Dillon Reidenauer was in a vehicle that was hit by motorcyclist Bodhi Linton. Both people died at the scene.
Reidenauer, 18, is from Abita Springs and went to Fontainebleau High School where she pole vaulted her way onto the Tiger Track & Field team. Most recently, she won MileSplit LA Girls' Performer of the Week.
LSU Athletics issued a statement confirming Reidenauer's death and saying their "thoughts and prayers are with Dillon’s family, friends and teammates, as well as with those impacted by the loss of another individual who died as a result of the incident."
Additionally, LSU Track and Field Head Coach Dennis Shaver issued a statement saying they were "devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from [them] much too soon" and that they are offering resources to student-athletes and staff to "process the grief of this terrible loss."
