Texas mascot Bevo stops at Zippy's in Baton Rouge on 1,000-mile trek home following Citrus Bowl win

BATON ROUGE — Bevo, the University of Texas' longhorn mascot, stopped at Zippy's in Baton Rouge on Friday during his more than 1,000-mile trek back to Austin following a 41-27 win over Michigan in the Cheese-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Bevo's handlers said that they stopped in Baton Rouge on their way home from the bowl, parking at Zippy's along Perkins Road.

Similar to LSU's Mike the Tiger, UT's Bevo is a title held by several animals living on the university's campus. In Bevo's case, the one that stopped at Zippy's is the 15th Texas Longhorn to represent the school and its athletic teams.

Bevo first became a fixture at UT games in 1916.