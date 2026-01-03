79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to house fire on Huron Street

Saturday, January 03 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a Friday night house fire on Huron Street.

According to officials, fire crews arrived around 7:20 p.m. to find flames coming from a side window of the home. Crews entered the residence and located a heavy fire originating from the kitchen extending into the attic of the house. 

While firefighters were able to contain the flames, the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the fire.

