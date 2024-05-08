Multiple crashes involving school buses reported Wednesday afternoon

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials responded to at least two accidents involving school buses Wednesday afternoon.

The first accident was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Forrest Delatte Road in Denham Springs. School officials say the bus was carrying 20 Denham Springs High students at the time of the crash.

Authorities says a vehicle rear-ended the bus and ended up in a ditch. No serious injuries were reported, but some children were checked out at the scene.

About an hour later, another crash was reported near the intersection of Old Hammond Highway and Chevelle Drive in Baton Rouge. Authorities say 10 children were on the bus at the time. Some minor injuries were reported.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the crash.