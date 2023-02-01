'Multiple crashes' involving large trucks shut down I-10 in Ascension Parish Wednesday

SORRENTO - The Interstate was completely shut down in both directions Wednesday morning after multiple crashes involving large trucks.

I-10 east and west were closed early Wednesday after multiple crashes, according to Total Traffic Baton Rouge. Pictures from the scene showed a mangled truck on one side of the Interstate, and witnesses said there was another car on the opposite side shoulder.

Witnesses also said it appeared the car had driven through cables in the median.

As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes, east and westbound, were completely reopened.