68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple agencies investigating after missing person found dead in Morgan City

2 hours 39 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 May 16, 2019 4:56 AM May 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

ST. MARY PARISH - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Mary Parish Wednesday evening.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, officers were contacted by investigators with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in reference to a homicide investigation.

Over the course of the investigation, it was discovered a person reported missing in Terrebonne Parish was reportedly killed in Lafourche Parish.  The person was identified as Kirby Courteaux Jr., according to police.

His body was located in the area of Levee Road and Veterans Blvd. in Morgan City. No further information was provided.

The case remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days