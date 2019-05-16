Multiple agencies investigating after missing person found dead in Morgan City

Photo: KATC

ST. MARY PARISH - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Mary Parish Wednesday evening.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, officers were contacted by investigators with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in reference to a homicide investigation.

Over the course of the investigation, it was discovered a person reported missing in Terrebonne Parish was reportedly killed in Lafourche Parish. The person was identified as Kirby Courteaux Jr., according to police.

His body was located in the area of Levee Road and Veterans Blvd. in Morgan City. No further information was provided.

The case remains under investigation.