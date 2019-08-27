90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-110 North near Chippewa Street

3 hours 55 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 August 27, 2019 12:16 PM August 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving up to six vehicles briefly closed down part of I-110 Tuesday.

The crash was first reported around noon on I-110 North near Chippewa Street. Sources say an unmarked police car is among the vehicles involved.

No serious injuries were reported.

The roadway was reopened before 1 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days