Mugshot of man arrested in racially-motivated Pierre Part shooting released

38 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, November 04 2025 Nov 4, 2025 November 04, 2025 2:33 PM November 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PIERRE PART - Deputies released a mugshot of a man accused of a racially-motivated shooting that injured three people, including the Assumption Parish sheriff.

Paul Blanchard, 60, allegedly shot at Chris Haynes, a Black man, after calling him racial slurs and invading the house where Haynes and three other people were.

According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies tried to talk to Blanchard while he sat with a rifle across his lap on his porch before he fired a shot that hit Falcon. A deputy returned fire and injured Blanchard.

Blanchard was released from the hospital Tuesday and was formally booked for two counts of attempted murder, hate crimes, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated assault on a police officer.

