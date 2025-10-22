State Police names suspect, announces charges in racially-motivated Pierre Part shooting

PIERRE PART - The man accused of shooting his Pierre Part neighbor's family member and grazing Sheriff Leland Falcon has been officially identified, State Police announced Wednesday evening.

Paul Blanchard, 60, will be booked for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count each of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated burglary and hate crimes.

WBRZ previously reported that Chris Haynes, a Black man, was shot at a Pierre Part home on Oct. 16. Blanchard, a white man, reportedly told Haynes a racial slur before grabbing a gun and invading the house where Haynes and three other people were.

Sheriff Leland Falcon and another deputy responded to the shooting. The sheriff was grazed.

State Police said the deputy returned fire, hitting Blanchard.

Both Blanchard and Haynes are hospitalized with serious injuries, LSP said.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

“Following the officer-involved shooting on Bayou Drive in Pierre Part, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the Louisiana State Police to conduct an independent investigation. Sheriff Falcon expressed full confidence that the LSP investigation will be thorough, precise, and impartial, with all findings submitted to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution. He also voiced his trust that District Attorney Ricky Babin and his staff will ensure justice is served for all parties affected by this incident.”