Sheriff Leland Falcon: Racially-motivated Pierre Part shooting 'is not a reflection of our community'

PIERRE PART — Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon told WBRZ on Wednesday that a racially-motivated Pierre Part shooting that happened earlier in October "is not a reflection of our community."

Falcon was one of three people injured in a shooting in front of Bayou Drive home in Pierre Part on Oct. 16. Paul Blanchard, 60, allegedly shot at Chris Haynes, a Black man, after calling him racial slurs and invading the house where Haynes and three other people were.

According to State Police, Blanchard was arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count each of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated burglary and hate crimes.

Falcon said that he was in Pierre Part on Oct. 16 when he received the call of someone threatening to shoot someone in front of a home, later meeting one of his deputies in front of the Bayou Drive home the call was made about.

The deputies tried to talk to Blanchard while he sat with a rifle across his lap on his porch. Blanchard then shot at Falcon, the sheriff recalled.

Even after being shot, the sheriff did not have the bullet removed because it did not hit any major arteries, he said, instead receiving antibiotics and going back to work.

Falcon said he never expected something like this to happen, especially having Blanchard point a gun at him because the sheriff has known the Blanchard family for years and has never had issues with them.

Falcon added that both Haynes and Blanchard are expected to make full recoveries.