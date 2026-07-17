Pointe Coupee residents continue recovery efforts one month after Tropical Storm Arthur

POINTE COUPEE — About 50 homeowners in Pointe Coupee Parish are still working to recover from damage and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Arthur one month after the storm hit.

Parish officials said emergency efforts kept everyone safe, with zero injuries or fatalities from the storm. But emphasized the recovery process is far from over.

Carolyn Wells had nearly a foot of water in her home from the storm, leaving water marks and $20,000 in damage.

"Tearing out the affected areas. Tearing up the floors. We had the dehumidifiers. We had the fans going to try to make sure we did not encounter a house infested with mold," Wells said.

Wells has lived in her home for more than decades and says she had never experienced anything like this before.

On top of repairing her home, Wells is also an elementary school principal preparing for the upcoming school year.

"My focus is split between school and just trying to get my house back to some kind of normalcy. It's difficult though," Wells said.

Stephen Dabadie, Pointe Coupee Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness director, said his priority is getting assistance from FEMA.

"We have not been denied, but we have not been approved," Dabadie said.

FEMA representatives visited this week to assess damages in Pointe Coupee, including Wells' home. Neighboring Avoyelles Parish has already been approved for FEMA individual assistance.

Wells said the lack of approval in Pointe Coupee has been hard on residents.

"It's heartbreaking that we're not getting it because a few people just don't have anywhere to live, so what do we do? We just need enough money to replace our stuff. To get back into a comfortable position," Wells said.

Dabadie said he will continue doing everything in his power to get FEMA approval for Pointe Coupee residents.