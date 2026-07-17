2 Make a Difference: Parents of 3-year-old with Rett Syndrome raising awareness

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a 3-year-old girl with Rett Syndrome and how her parents are trying to raise awareness of the disorder.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.