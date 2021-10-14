89°
Much of Plaquemine without power Thursday morning
PLAQUEMINE - A wide-spreading power outage has plagued part of Iberville Parish on Thursday morning.
Many in the area of Plaquemine reported losing power around 8:30 a.m. According to Entergy, about 1,800 households were without power as of 11:30 a.m.
The Iberville officials said in a post on social media that the outage appeared to be caused by a downed transmission line.
Entergy said it expects to have power restored to the area early Thursday afternoon.
