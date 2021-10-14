Much of Plaquemine without power Thursday morning

PLAQUEMINE - A wide-spreading power outage has plagued part of Iberville Parish on Thursday morning.

Many in the area of Plaquemine reported losing power around 8:30 a.m. According to Entergy, about 1,800 households were without power as of 11:30 a.m.

The Iberville officials said in a post on social media that the outage appeared to be caused by a downed transmission line.

Entergy said it expects to have power restored to the area early Thursday afternoon.