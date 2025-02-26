MTV reality star arrested in Ascension Parish for allegedly driving drunk

62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Louisiana reality star known for his roles in MTV's "The Real World: Skeletons" and "The Challenge" was arrested after reportedly driving drunk early Sunday morning.

According to the Ascension Parish Jail's inmate roster, 36-year-old Tony Raines was arrested by Louisiana State Police around 4 a.m. and booked on one count of operating while intoxicated, one count of reckless operation and four counts of negligent injuring. 

Raines was released Sunday night on a $7,500 bond. He is currently awaiting arraignment. 

According to Raines' IMDB page, he starred in the 30th season of MTV's "The Real World: Skeletons" and the 40th season of "The Challenge." 

