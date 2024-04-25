76°
Ms. Pac-Man returns to Google Maps for April Fools Day
BATON ROUGE – If you’ve ever wished for Pac-Man to gobble up Baton Rouge traffic, today may be your lucky day. To celebrate April Fool’s Day Saturday, Google has turned Google Maps into an interactive game of Ms. Pac-Man.
“Avoid Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Sue as you swerve the streets of real places around the world. But eat the pac-dots fast, because this game will only be around for a little while,” the game’s help article says.
To play, all you have to do is open Google Maps on a desktop computer or smart phone app then click the Ms. Pac-Man icon. Desktop users can chose what streets to play the classic Namco game on.
The game gives you five lives to outrun the ghosts and get the top score.
