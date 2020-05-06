Motorcyclist killed in Denham Springs crash

DENHAM SPRINGS – Louisiana State Police say a 57-year-old man was killed in a crash on Livingston Parish's Highway 64.

The wreck occurred Tuesday night, shortly before 10:30 p.m. when Daniel Ferguson of Pride was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 64 on a 2009 Harley Davidson.

Upon approaching a curve in the roadway, Ferguson swerved right and skidded off-road. Police say his bike overturned and landed in a ditch.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Ferguson sustained fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

At this point, this crash remains under investigation.