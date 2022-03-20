Motorcyclist dies after crash on entrance ramp Hwy. 90

RACELAND – State Troopers began responded to a single-car crash involving a motorcycle on the entrance ramp to Highway 90 that took the life of a 72-year-old man.



The initial investigation revealed that 72-year-old Vernon Fletcher of Gray, LA, was traveling on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He entered a right curve on the entrance ramp to Highway 90 West from LA 1 when for unknown reasons his motorcycle ran off of the road to the left. When he attempted to re-enter the on-ramp, he lost control and was ejected.



According to State Police, Fletcher was wearing an approved DOT helmet at the time of the crash, however suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, however toxicology reports are pending.