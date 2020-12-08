60°
Motorcycle officer taken to hospital after crash in Plaquemine

Tuesday, December 08 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - A police officer riding a motorcycle was hurt Tuesday after a crash in Iberville Parish. 

Authorities said the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of LA 1 and Belleview Drive. That officer was taken to an area hospital.

The extent of that officer's injuries is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

