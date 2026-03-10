81°
Motorcycle club member sought after violent fight injures several in St. Amant bar

Tuesday, March 10 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT — Two people were arrested after a bar fight involving members of a motorcycle club in St. Amant, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies are still looking for a third suspect in the Feb. 22 brawl.

APSO says a large fight broke out in the early morning hours at an establishment along La. 431. Several people were severely injured, deputies added.

According to the sheriff's office, Luis Carlos Olivas, 38, of Prairieville, Justin Fryoux, 42, of Geismar, and an unidentified suspect started the fight before leaving the scene. Deputies say Olivas is a known member of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club.

They believe the unknown suspect, seen in photos wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and a black hat, to also be a member or associate of the same club. He is approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, 190 pounds, and has gauges in his ears and a possible neck tattoo below his right ear. 

Olivas was arrested on charges of second-degree battery, simple battery, disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property and computer tampering. Fryoux was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and disturbing the peace. 

