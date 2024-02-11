73°
Latest Weather Blog
Mother who smoked marijuana before breastfeeding facing child cruelty charges
PIERRE PART - Deputies say a woman admitted to smoking marijuana before she breastfed her infant who was taken to the hospital because of seizures.
Paramedics were called to a home in Pierre Part Sunday after they received reports of a small child suffering from seizures. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says it was alerted after the child tested positive for marijuana at an area hospital.
Deputies questioned the mother, 22-year-old Kassidy Rodrigue, who was the only one home with the infant. The sheriff's office says she admitted to smoking marijuana before breastfeeding the child.
Trending News
Rodrigue was arrested and booked on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and child desertion. Her bond is set at $125,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mom and daughter take king cake tasting to a new extreme
-
44th annual Spanish Town parade rolled through Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon
-
Teen escapee killed in retaliatory shooting along Washington Avenue
-
11th annual Mardi Gras Festival takes place on Saturday
-
One dead, another hurt in retaliatory shooting on Washington Avenue