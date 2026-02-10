Man accused in deadly Livingston Parish hit-and-run has bond revoked

LIVINGSTON - The man accused of a hit-and-run that killed a Livingston Parish woman will stay behind bars after a 21st JDC judge revoked his bond on Tuesday.

31-year-old Brandon Chenevert was arrested in December on drug charges while he was out on bond for the Denham Springs hit-and-run, which hospitalized and later killed 20-year-old Jody Mann.

Tuesday's court appearance focused on whether Chenevert was using or selling drugs when officials picked him up for drug possession last December. He is accused of possessing marijuana and schedule two drugs with the intent to distribute.

In court, a Livingston Parish Sheriff's narcotics agent testified that, last December, deputies saw Chenevert in his car acting unnaturally while officers worked a narcotics operation on Rushing Road. The agent said they found 10 packaged THC vapes in a search of Chenevert's car.

The agent testified that after getting a search warrant, deputies found 431 grams of marijuana inside Chenevert's home along with vials of steroids, scales, cash and a ledger describing the names, schedules and prices to whom Chenevert allegedly sold steroids.

Chenevert's attorney argued before the judge that this did not constitute evidence that Chenevert was going to distribute drugs. He asked for inpatient treatment, an ankle monitor or home incarceration instead of sending Chenevert back to jail.

The attorney for the DA's office argued that the fact that Chenevert was out on bond and was caught with marijuana in his car was "brazen and stupid." The judge agreed and ordered Chenevert held without bond.

Outside the courthouse, family, friends and supporters of Jody Mann gathered to demand justice for their loved one.

“She would be out here for anybody, so now we need to do that for her,” Jody Mann's mother, Holly Crow, said.

Some supporters, such as Melissa Kennedy, had never met Mann personally.

“I get angry, I get sad. I get outraged at times. I feel all the emotions, though I’ve never met her,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said Mann's story touched her.

“When I was hit by a drunk driver, I was angry that God didn’t take me, that I was made to live through this," Kennedy said. “It’s not going to stop until we put the hammer down. We make these criminals, these repeat offenders even, we make them pay, we make them pay dearly.”

Chenevert's attorney declined to comment.