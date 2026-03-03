Latest Weather Blog
'Jody's Law' targeting hit-and-run bail, sentencing proposed as state law
DENHAM SPRINGS - Louisiana State Representative Vanessa Lafleur pre-filed a bill that would result in stricter laws for those accused of hit-and-runs after the death of Jody Mann, who was struck by a vehicle in Livingston Parish and died from her injuries weeks later.
The bill, HB 806, aims to create a system disseminating vehicle information after a hit-and-run, requiring a hearing before bail is set for a hit-and-run suspect and increasing the maximum sentence for felony hit-and-run offenses.
The proposed law comes after Brandon Chenevert allegedly hit Jody Mann in March 2025; Mann later died in the hospital.
Mann's mother, Holly Crow, worked with Lafleur on the bill for the upcoming session.
Trending News
"This is about justice for Jody. This is about protecting every family on Louisiana roads. This is about closing loopholes that should never have existed," Crow said in a social media post.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Public Service Commission candidates speak to voters at summit
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating three grass fires in the same neighborhood
-
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone...
-
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in...
-
Louisiana education department says it is addressing special education concerns from federal...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman