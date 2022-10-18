Mother arrested twice in one week for child abuse

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department came into contact with a woman for a second time within a week arresting her for abusing a 2-year-old child.

Police booked Kenyetta Blackmore, 35, for cruelty to juveniles and domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

A caseworker with the Department of Children and Family Services reported Blackmore on the most recent charges April 4th, 2019 after the social worker was assigned to Blackmore following an arrest on April 2nd, 2019.

According to arrest documents, Blackmore was captured on video obtained by deputies committing eight different offenses to the victim including: throwing a gallon of milk, kicking the toddler in the torso, pushing the child's head into a bathtub of water, pushing the baby off of the bed, and tightening a belt around the toddler's neck.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for Blackmore's phone where all of the videos were located.

Kenyetta Blackmore is booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.