Mother arrested after toddler accidentally shot in back, police say

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after her child accidentally shot a toddler with her gun, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Kioshia Hills, 29, told police that the gun was in her purse, which was hanging on a closet doorknob when the toddler found it and took the gun out, documents show. Hills' oldest son tried to take the gun away from the toddler, but accidentally shot him.

The toddler suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Hills faces a second-degree cruelty to juveniles charge.