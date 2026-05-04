Toddler taken to hospital after early Monday morning shooting along Monroe Avenue

BATON ROUGE — A toddler was shot early Monday morning along Monroe Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Monroe and North 28th Street around 4 a.m. Officials added that the toddler was taken to the hospital before an ambulance arrived at the scene.

The toddler was hospitalized in stable condition, BRPD added.

A BRPD spokesperson said the shooting is under investigation.