Mother and toddler die from injuries after being pulled from truck that crashed into canal

ST. AMANT - A mother and her 4-year-old child succumbed to their injuries from a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Police announced on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, that the mother Alayna Duncan, 24, succumbed to her injuries.

Duncan's 4-year-old child died one day after the crash after first responders pulled him and his family from a truck that crashed into a canal early Wednesday morning.

State Police confirmed Thursday that Jayson Clyde Moulder of St. Amant died from injuries sustained in the crash. Molder was in the back seat of the truck when it went off-road and into the New River Canal.

First responders pulled all four occupants from the submerged vehicle shortly after the wreck, but two people were said to be in critical condition afterward. Police said two children and two adults were inside the truck at the time.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.