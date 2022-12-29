Latest Weather Blog
Mother and daughter killed after rear-ending 18-wheeler in Pointe Coupee Parish
OSCAR - A woman and her elderly mother were killed Thursday morning after their SUV crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler in Pointe Coupee Parish.
State Police said the crash happened on US 190, east of LA 978, in Oscar. It claimed the lives of 69-year-old Barbara Dobard Rigby and her mother, 98-year-old Maynette Dobard.
Troopers said Rigby and Dobard were traveling eastbound on US 190 when their SUV ran off the road to the right and slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer, which was parked on the shoulder with its emergency flashers on.
Rigby and Dobard were wearing seatbelts but sustained deadly injuries in the crash. There was one person in the 18-wheeler's sleeper cab who was not hurt, according to police.
A toxicology sample was taken from Rigby as part of an ongoing crash investigation.
