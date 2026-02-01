Latest Weather Blog
Three suspects arrested in Clinton Mardi Gras parade shooting that left 5 people injured, including a child
CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffrey Travis released a statement regarding a Mardi Gras parade shooting in Clinton on Saturday that left five people injured, including a six-year-old.
According to Sheriff Travis, three suspects were taken into custody at the scene, and investigators have since officially arrested all three.
Two of the suspects, Noah Basquine, 19, of Ethel, along with a 15-year-old, were charged with obstruction of justice, attempted second-degree murder and reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade.
The third, Jascent Scott, 26, of Baker, was charged with illegal carrying of a weapon and two counts of resisting an officer. Investigators do not believe that Scott was involved in the shootings.
The shooting, which took place during the Mardi Gras in the Country Parade, left a child and another person in critical condition and 3 others injured.
According to District Attorney Sam D'Aquailla, two victims have undergone surgery, including the child and another victim who may be paralyzed from the neck down.
Authorities recovered several weapons, including 3 firearms and 29 cartridge cases, collected on the scene. It is believed that at least one gun is still missing.
Law enforcement believes that the shooting may be gang-related.
The 15-year-old arrested in relation to the shooting will have a court hearing on Monday, the District Attorney said.
