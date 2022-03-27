Latest Weather Blog
Mother accused in death of six-month-old child, police say
COVINGTON - A woman is accused of causing the death of her six-month-old son Saturday.
The Covington Police Department said Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo was arrested Saturday evening in New Orleans on a warrant out of Covington.
Officers initially responded to a hospital Wednesday, when Mejia-Gallo's six-month-old son was transported to the ER with severe head trauma. He was later moved to a different facility for more advanced care.
The child died in the hospital Saturday, according to the police department.
After investigation, detectives determined that the child's injuries were likely inflicted by his mother, Mejia-Gallo. Officers with the New Orleans Police Department assisted in her arrest later that day.
Trending News
Mejia-Gallo is being held at the Orleans Parish Prison as a fugitive from Covington. She faces a charge of second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: Reported shooting at off-campus LSU apartment complex
-
Touch-A-Truck fundraiser returns to Baton Rouge, sparks children's imaginations
-
3 juveniles sent to hospital after a fight at juvenile detention center...
-
EBR City-Parish begins work on Ward Creek
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
Sports Video
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....