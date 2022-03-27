Mother accused in death of six-month-old child, police say

COVINGTON - A woman is accused of causing the death of her six-month-old son Saturday.

The Covington Police Department said Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo was arrested Saturday evening in New Orleans on a warrant out of Covington.

Officers initially responded to a hospital Wednesday, when Mejia-Gallo's six-month-old son was transported to the ER with severe head trauma. He was later moved to a different facility for more advanced care.

The child died in the hospital Saturday, according to the police department.

After investigation, detectives determined that the child's injuries were likely inflicted by his mother, Mejia-Gallo. Officers with the New Orleans Police Department assisted in her arrest later that day.

Mejia-Gallo is being held at the Orleans Parish Prison as a fugitive from Covington. She faces a charge of second-degree murder.