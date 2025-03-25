Morganza man identified as body found submerged in the Mississippi River earlier in March

MORGANZA — Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux on Tuesday identified a man who was found dead in the Mississippi River earlier this month.

James Gage Jr., 59, was found dead on March 13 after a car was submerged in the river in Morganza nearly two weeks prior.

Gage's funeral was on Saturday at the A. Wesley Faith Center in Morganza. According to an obituary, he had five children and eight grandchildren.