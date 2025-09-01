75°
Morgan City surrounds shrimping boats in prayer during the 90th Blessing of the Fleet

By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY - Sunday morning, Morgan City residents gathered for one of the most treasured traditions for the south Louisiana community. 

Clergy men and community members gathered to pray over shrimp boats, asking for safety and a bountiful season on the water. 

