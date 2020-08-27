Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City storm surge plan proves to be successful
MORGAN CITY - The citizens of Morgan City learned from experience how to prepare for an incoming hurricane.
A little over a year after Barry left most residents without power for three days, Mayor "Boo" Grizzaffi reports they had little to no problems with Laura.
"We had some 30 to 39-mile-an-hour winds. Not much rain. We've got a river rising right now but well within our capabilities. the little bit of power outage we had south of the railroad tracks went out around 7 this morning. They went back on at 8:12. Then, of course, we got some isolated issues. One house here. One house there," said Grizzaffi.
One outage was caused when a power transformer blew up as the winds picked up. Debris was limited to a couple of downed trees and branches. There were no major damages reported for any houses.
There was no localized flooding or storm surge flooding reported.
"We knew it wouldn't be a big rain event. You've got to give me a big old surge to get me worried," said Grizzaffi.
Damages to some coastal areas are still being reported.
"We've got some St. Mary Parish areas that were low lying...that will see some damage. I haven't gotten any reports on it. But for my responsibility here in Morgan City, it just didn't come and we're grateful for that," said Grizzaffi.
