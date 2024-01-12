Morgan City man arrested on first-degree rape and narcotics charges

MORGAN CITY - A 48-year-old man was arrested on charges of first-degree rape and multiple drug possession charges Thursday afternoon.

According to Morgan City Police, John A. Anderson, 48, was arrested after officials responded to a domestic battery report. They found Anderson intoxicated, and police learned during the investigation that Anderson possessed illegal narcotics, including suspected psilocybin mushrooms, kits to grow them, and suspected marijuana.

Police say Anderson and the victim were involved in an altercation where Anderson allegedly struck the victim multiple times, held them in the residence and would not allow them to leave. A juvenile victim was also in the residence at the time.

The investigation continued as police learned Anderson allegedly sexually assaulted the alleged victim over a period of time, which they corroborated.

Anderson was charged with first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, and cultivation/possession of psilocybin mushrooms among many other charges.