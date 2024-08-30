Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City man arrested after child he was tasked with watching reportedly ingested drugs
MORGAN CITY — A Morgan City man accused of allowing a child he was supposed to be watching to ingest drugs was arrested, police said.
Gilbert Christopher Howard, 54, was arrested Thursday on charges of cruelty to a juvenile, improper supervision of a minor by a parent or legal custodian and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, among others.
Morgan City Police officers responded to a disturbance call at a local motel on La. 182 around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police said that Howard was identified at the scene in an impaired state. According to reports, Howard was responsible for the care of a small child, who was not inside the room.
Blood, vomit and feces were in the room, leading officers to believe the child in question may have been injured. Further investigations revealed that the child, along with their parent, were at a local hospital for medical treatment. Police said that the parent left the child in Howard's care and returned when he saw Howard placing his fingers in the child's mouth in an erratic manner.
It was also believed the child had ingested illegal narcotics. police said. The parent then removed the child and later sought medical treatment.
Howard was arrested following a search of the motel room, which was registered in his name.
