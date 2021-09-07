86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
More than half of Baton Rouge gas stations still without fuel: here's where to look

Tuesday, September 07 2021
Source: GasBuddy
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fewer than half of gas stations in the Baton Rouge area have fuel over a week after Hurricane Ida hit southeast Louisiana, which prompted a mad dash for the pumps before and after the storm.

According to GasBuddy, a tech company that utilizes user data to track gas prices and supply nationwide, just about 45 percent of gas stations in Baton Rouge have fuel as of Tuesday morning. Supply there was up about 16 percent compared to Friday morning.  

Check here for GasBuddy's fuel tracker for the Baton Rouge area 

The capital area is faring a bit better than New Orleans, where only about 41 percent of pumps reportedly had gas as of Tuesday.

While not tracked through GasBuddy, fuel has been even more scarce in some cities throughout parishes like Plaquemines, Terrebonne, St. Bernard and Tangipahoa.

Many gas stations throughout southeast Louisiana are still reporting long lines at the pumps, some of which have turned violent. This past week, the Department of Energy moved to tap its federal fuel reserve to help alleviate the crisis in Louisiana. 

