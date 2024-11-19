More than 30 years of championship rings missing from D-D Breaux's LSU office

BATON ROUGE - More than 30 years of LSU championship rings belonging to D-D Breaux were reported missing from an athletic office on campus Friday.

The LSU Gymnastics coach retired in 2020 after coaching for 43 seasons. The Donaldsonville native still advises the gymnastics team in an ambassador role and holds an office on campus.

According to an LSUPD report, a display box containing approximately 40 rings was missing on Nov. 14. The report, filed the following morning, said the box was seen a week earlier in the office.

LSUPD is investigating. No more information about the case has been released.